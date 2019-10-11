Fraser Kerr of Hartlepool United during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Stockport County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Wednesday 9th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The 10th anniversary of Non-League Day will see managerless Pools travel to the EBB Stadium looking for their first away win since their 1-0 triumph at Barrow in early September.

Antony Sweeney will be in caretaker charge of the side who will look to start life after Craig Hignett with a win.

And after a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Stockport County on Wednesday evening, United defender Kerr is keen to put things right.

In association with Grand Central.

“We’re really disappointed after Wednesday, we need to eradicate the mistakes and take the positives of the second half into Saturday’s game,” he told the Hartlepool Mail.

“We need to look at where we went wrong and rectify things by getting a result at Aldershot.”

Pools have won just one of their last seven National League matches and travel to face a Shots side sitting just two points and places below them in the table.

“We played a team who hadn’t won in six and then you play them and they don’t look like a team that haven’t won in that many games so we don’t look at the league tables or form because it’s hard to put a string of wins together and we just have to take each game as it comes,” Kerr added.

“We played well for long periods on Wednesday but they had a two goal lead to protect. But we moved the ball around well and created chances, we just weren’t clinical enough.”

Since their defeat at Stockport, Pools haven’t had time to train properly. They had Thursday off before travelling down to Hampshire on Friday for tomorrow’s match.

“It’s good to have a game come quickly after a defeat,” Kerr continued.

“We were off Thursday then travelling Friday so we’ll probably have to do something on the way down to Aldershot.