Lawlor is set to remain at the National League North club until January 12, 2022.

The 30-year-old defender joined Pools in the summer following his release from Harrogate Town but has found first team opportunities lacking.

A late substitute appearance at Barrow and a start in the Papa John’s Trophy at Carlisle United are Lawlor’s only competitive outings in a Pools shirt so far.

He spent last month on loan at National League side Bromley but failed to make a competitive appearance for the club. He returned to Pools for training last week with the view to loaning him out once again.

Darlington have previously shown an interest in bringing Lawlor to the club and are pleased to have secured the experienced centre-back’s services until January.

The Quakers’ chief executive David Johnston said: “We are very grateful to Hartlepool, and in particular their chairman Raj Singh, for their help in getting this deal over the line.”

Hartlepool interim manager Antony Sweeney is hoping Lawlor will be able to get some much needed game time during his spell at Blackwell Meadows.

“This is a real opportunity for Jake to go and get some vital minutes at a very competitive level,” Sweeney told the Hartlepool club website. “He obviously had a frustrating time during his loan spell with Bromley but we are grateful we can work with local teams like Darlington to send Jake there and get his match sharpness at the right level.”

