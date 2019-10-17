Hartlepool United defender Michael Raynes excited to get back in FA Cup action against Brackley Town
Even at 32, Michael Raynes still finds it hard not to get excited about the FA Cup.
The Hartlepool United defender hopes Saturday’s fourth qualifying round tie against Brackley Town at Victoria Park will be the first step of a positive cup run.
But he’s well aware of the potential threats Pools’ National League North opponents could pose.
“Brackley will be looking at the game thinking it will be a big scalp for them so it’s a game for us that we have to approach the right way and do the business,” Raynes said.
“The FA Cup is always special, no matter how long you’ve been in the game the cup always brings a buzz with it so hopefully it can be the start of a run.
“When you get to my age you just want to play as many as you can but I still get a buzz with the cup and I always have done.
“I think it’s one of those where you look back when you’ve finished playing because it’s a special competition to be involved in and it’s a good test.
“It’s a big game for both of us but in the FA Cup, you never know what’s going to happen and where it will take you.
“We’re more than aware of the challenge at hand and we know the potential of going on to get a good result and get a big team where, if we’re honest, that’s what the lads at our level thrive for and the ones you remember when you retire.”