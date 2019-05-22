Hartlepool United defender Myles Anderson pens new deal to commit future to the club

Myles Anderson has become the third player this summer to commit his future to Hartlepool United.

The 29-year-old joined Pools on a one-year deal at the start of the 2018-19 season and Craig Hignett has moved to secure his services, Anderson was a regular for Pools last season making more than 30 starts.

Anderson joins Nicke Kabamba and Gavan Holohan in signing new deals.

A Pools statement read: "Anderson was a regular for Pools last season, making over 30 starts and endearing himself to supporters with his committed approach in games – none more so than in the match with Leyton Orient in February, when he went in for a challenge that saw him lose two teeth."

The defender won praise for his commitment to the cause last season.

Pools No.2 Ged McNamee, speaking last season, was full of praise for Anderson adding: "He puts his head in where it hurts, his body on the line.

"That's what he's about.

"Although we put the emphasis on attacking, and we have some good attacking players who want to run forward, you have to shut the back door and ensure you have a solid base.

"Myles has helped give us that."