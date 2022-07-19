Pools host Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium as we head into the final stages of pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

Paul Hartley’s side contested a competitive draw with Lincoln City at the weekend but will now step up their preparations further by welcoming the Championship side.

And new signing Murray is nearing his return to action for Hartley, but the fixture with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men may be too soon for the Scotsman.

Euan Murray has been missing with a hamstring problem recently. MI News & Sport Ltd

“He’s on course for being in [training] by Tuesday,” Hartley told The Mail.

“Wednesday might be a little bit too soon, but he’s just got to keep working and we’ll pencil him in for the Sunderland game.”

Murray has been out of action since the defeat to Hibernian in Portugal last month after suffering a slight hamstring issue.

But the defender could be seen being put through his paces ahead of the draw with Lincoln at the Suit Direct Stadium, with the 28-year-old set to be in contention next week ahead of Pools’ trip to Walsall for the season opener.

Hartley may however be without full-back Jamie Sterry against Blackburn after the defender suffered a setback in his return to full fitness.

The Pools boss hinted Sterry would need a scan on his groin as the 26-year-old looks to prove his fitness ahead of next weekend.