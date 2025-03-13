The experienced defender, who has made 34 appearances for Pools this season, admits he did not find out about chairman Raj Singh's shock resignation until he checked social media on Wednesday morning. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes admits he did not know about chairman Raj Singh's resignation until he checked social media on Wednesday morning.

Singh shocked Pools fans by announcing his sudden resignation in a bullish statement published on the club website on Tuesday evening. The divisive chairman and owner has promised to continue funding club operations until the end of the season, but alleged that "personal abuse and misrepresentation of information" led to his position becoming "untenable".

While the news came as something of a bolt from the blue for unsuspecting fans, Parkes has revealed that it was also a shock to him. The 33-year-old, who is one of only a handful of players to have already committed their futures to the club ahead of next season, admitted he did not know about Singh's resignation until the following morning when he found out through social media.

"This week's been fine," he said.

"Of course, everybody's seen the news about what's happening off in the background. We've just got to stay focused on training hard and making sure we get three points on Saturday.

"I didn't find out until Wednesday morning when I saw the news on social media. There might be little chats about it, but since I've come back in today (Thursday) I haven't heard anything about it. I think the lads are the same, they just want to focus on training and making sure we're prepared right for Saturday. Whatever happens in the background with the staff, that's up to them."