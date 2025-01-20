Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes felt Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wealdstone was "probably a fair result".

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Pools went ahead through Gary Madine, who scored his sixth goal in six games after 21 minutes, but found themselves with their backs to the wall in the second half.

Goalkeeper Adam Smith pulled off a series of superb saves, denying Sam Ashford on several occasions, keeping out Kallum Cesay's low drive and producing a sensational instinctive stop from Adrian Mariappa's close range header.

Ashford had a header ruled out for offside and for a while it looked like Pools, who were bidding to end a difficult week on a positive note, were going to hold on to all three points.

Despite some brave, bodies on the line defending from Parkes, who signed a new 18-month contract last week, Pools were denied late on when Enzio Boldewijn's deflected strike wrong-footed the heroic Smith in the 86th minute.

While Pools might have considered themselves hard done by after a resolute rearguard action, the late leveller felt like no less than the spirited Stones deserved.

"I think in the first half we were probably the better team but in the second half they really started to get on top," Parkes said.

"You could say it was probably a fair result, but I still think we were unlucky as well.

"We pulled off some great blocks, Smithy (Adam Smith) made some great saves and it was just unfortunate to concede a late goal from a deflection."