Hartlepool United drawn away to holders Shildon in Durham Challenge Cup first round

Hartlepool United will face Durham Challenge Cup holders Shildon in the first round of the competition at Dean Street.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 13:29 pm
Updated 5 minutes ago
Hartlepool United against Shildon in pre-season (photo: Frank Reid).

The tie will take place during the final week of October with Pools set to name a second string side for the visit to the Northern League Division One side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Craig Hignett’s side faced Shildon during pre-season as they ran out 6-0 winners back in July.

United were also knocked out by The Railwaymen at the semi-final stage of the competition last season.