Hartlepool United will face Durham Challenge Cup holders Shildon in the first round of the competition at Dean Street.
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 13:29 pm
The tie will take place during the final week of October with Pools set to name a second string side for the visit to the Northern League Division One side.
Craig Hignett’s side faced Shildon during pre-season as they ran out 6-0 winners back in July.
United were also knocked out by The Railwaymen at the semi-final stage of the competition last season.