Hartlepool United favourite Michael Nelson leaves National League North side Blyth Spartans

Blyth Spartans have parted company with manager Michael Nelson.

The result ensured the Croft Park club will head into Saturday’s home game with fellow strugglers Guiseley sat at the bottom of the National League North table.

The poor run of form is a contrast to the positive atmosphere that surrounded the club at the start of the season after an exciting summer in the transfer market.

Nelson persuaded former Spartans favourites like Dan Maguire, Nicky Deverdics, Josh Gillies, Sean Reid, Michael Liddle and Nathan Buddle to return as part of a major recruitment drive as the club looked to move on from two seasons of disappointment.

The permanent addition of Gateshead midfielder JJ O’Donnell and the arrival of several other players with National League North experience only enhanced the wave of optimism as the campaign got underway.

The early signs offered hope as Nelson embarked on a run of just one defeat in his first eight games in all competitions - but a 5-1 reverse at Chester in late September signalled the start of a poor run of form that ultimately led to a mutual agreement to part ways.

Pools legend Michael Barron was assistant to Nelson at Spartans.

A statement released on the club website on Wednesday evening read: "Blyth Spartans AFC has today parted company with manager Michael Nelson through mutual consent.

"Michael departs having first joined the club in March 2020.

"During his time at Croft Park, Michael worked tirelessly during difficult times as the club battled through the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A busy summer of recruitment provided a lot of optimism but after a series of disappointing performances over several weeks, the club can announce Michael’s departure.

"The club will be looking to appoint a new person to the position as soon as possible.

"The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Michael and wish him well for the future."