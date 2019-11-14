Luke James celebrates his equaliser during the FA Cup match between Yeovil Town and Hartlepool United at Huish Park, Yeovil on Tuesday 12th November 2019. (Credit: Gareth Williams) ©MI News

Pools made the 330-mile trip down to Yeovil Town for the rescheduled FA Cup match on a Tuesday night and with the odds against them, proceeded to claim an emphatic 4-1 victory against their National League rivals and secure their place in the second round.

“It’s a perfect start from him and he wants to play attacking football which you saw at Yeovil on Tuesday night,” James said on Challinor's instant impact.

“If we took every chance it could have been eight but we’ve got a good performance either way. Obviously the lads wanted to get through, we could be back down this way again but the gaffer was just giving us tactical advice before the game and speaking to us one on one which has obviously worked.”

Pools now face a trip to Cambridge United or Exeter City in the second round.

“They’re both treks aren’t they!” James added.

“I’m just happy to be in the next round, I’m not bothered where, it’s just another bus journey.

“The FA Cup is the best cup in the world and you always want the big teams. We’ve obviously got league opposition next going to Cambridge or Exeter so that was my personal motivation because the second round is as far as I’ve got in the competition and I want to get further here.