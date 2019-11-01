Luke James of Hartlepool United during the Vanarama National League match between Aldershot Town and Hartlepool United at the EBB Stadium, Aldershot on Saturday 12th October 2019. (Credit: Paul Paxford | MI News)

The 24-year-old grabbed an assist last time out as Nicke Kabamba’s brace helped Pools to a 2-0 win over Barnet to make it three in a row since Antony Sweeney took caretaker charge.

Arguably their biggest challenge so far comes this Saturday as the side travel to face a newly relegated Notts County side who go into the game on the back of a 4-0 win at Woking.

And while James is keen to net his first goal of the season, he remains focused on the bigger picture.

“If I’m helping the team scoring goals, getting assists, playing games, I’m happy,” he admitted.

“I’ll just keep working hard and as long as the team are working together as a unit and we’re going in the right direction then everyone is happy.

“It has been stop start for me but my aim is just to play as many games and win as many games as possible.

“When the team is winning the whole place is better.

“I think once one goal comes I think they’ll start to flow but that’s not really on my mind too much at the minute, I just want to work as hard as I can and provide for the team.

“If that’s just tracking my runner back or getting an assist, as long as I’m helping the team and the team is winning then everything else will fall into place and I’m sure once one goal comes then a few will come.

“Notts County away will be a good game to play in. They’re obviously a good team who had a good result on Tuesday night so it will be tough but we’re all looking forward to it.

“It probably shouldn’t be a non-league game really.