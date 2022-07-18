Carver made his first appearances for Pools boss Paul Hartley in the pre-season wins over Billingham Synthonia and Marske United but the striker, who joined from Southport for an undisclosed fee in January, missed the draw with Lincoln City at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Carver opened his Pools account with a double against non-league Billingham Synthonia and looked set for an opportunity to prove himself as Pools’ focal point heading into the new season.

But the 28-year-old’s misfortune at the Suit Direct Stadium has continued after picking up an injury which will see him sidelined for a number of weeks.

Marcus Carver looks set to miss the start of the season for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Carver missed Pools' trip to Portugal having tested positive for COVID-19 with this now the latest setback.

And that seems to be the way things are going for Carver at Pools so far.

After an encouraging debut at Bristol Rovers in January, Carver picked up an injury days later in the goalless draw with Carlisle United and would be out of action for a month.

But upon his return, Carver struggled to regain his match sharpness as Pools’ end of season form dipped.

Jake Hastie came off late in Hartlepool United's game against Lincoln City. Picture by FRANK REID

The striker had hoped a full pre-season this summer would allow him the opportunity to stake a claim in Hartley’s XI with competition now from new signing Josh Umerah.

But ahead of the friendly with Lincoln, Carver revealed via social media he had suffered the injury.

“Not what I needed. Missed Portugal pre-season tour due to COVID and now injured,” wrote Carver.

And speaking with The Mail, Pools boss Hartley confirmed the extent of the injury: “He’s got a problem with his thigh. He’s going to be out for two or three weeks which is unfortunate.”

Carver is not the only player struggling for fitness after full-back Jamie Sterry suffered a setback in his return.

Meanwhile, winger Jake Hastie was taken off in the closing stages of the draw with Lincoln, although Hartley was quick to allay concerns.

“It was cramp,” revealed Hartley.

“He put a shift in and it’s warm. We’ve got to consider the conditions.