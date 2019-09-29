Ben Killip of Hartlepool United saves a penalty during the Vanarama National League match between Eastleigh and Hartlepool United at the Silverlake Stadium, Eastleigh on Saturday 28th September 2019. (Credit: Paul Paxford | Shutter Press)

After Gime Toure gave Pools and early lead, the England C international goalkeeper kept that intact with a fantastic save to deny Ben Williamson’s spot kick in the second half.

Danny Hollands’ header eventually levelled things up for the home side as Pools were left thinking what could have been once again.

“We’re capable of winning any game so I wouldn’t say we’re happy with a point,” Killip said following the match.

“With how the game went I’d say it was a fair result. Both teams had their halves, both teams had their spells and chances.

“A problem of ours at the moment is that we don’t seem to take full advantage when we’re on top but it would be nice to kill a game off and get two goals to give them a mountain to climb in the second half.

“But we dug in and did well, Raynesy [Michael Raynes] was unbelievable at the back, Kitch [Mark Kitching] cleared one off the line. Peter [Kioso], Kenton [Richardson] and Aaron [Cunningham] all did their part as the back five.”

Killip’s previous penalty save came against Pools in their 1-1 draw at Braintree last season as he tipped a Liam Noble effort wide. And after failing to save the last eight penalties he’s since faced, Killip was open to taking some advice from the sidelines.

“I don’t save many penalties to be fair,” added the former Iron stopper.

“Ross [Turnbull] told me to dive the other way so I’m glad I listened to him!

“[Williamson] has went the opposite way in his last three or four penalties but he changed it up today and I thought about going the other the way.

“Luckily I’m very powerful! I can dive quite far but it was a good penalty save, I was getting a bit of stick from the fans so it was nice to keep them quiet for a bit.