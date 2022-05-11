Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Killip extends his stay at the Suit Direct Arena

Killip joined Pools in 2019 and has become their number one choice stopper, playing over 100 times for the club, keeping 38 clean-sheets.
The 26-year-old also played an integral role in Hartlepool’s Papa John’s Trophy campaign this season with his save against Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals helping them to progress to the semi-finals.
Speaking about extending his contract with the club, Killip said: “Delighted to be staying with Hartlepool for another year.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time in the North East and the support from the fans has been first class. We’ve had a strong season back in the EFL and we have given ourselves a good platform to really push on now and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Killip joins David Ferguson and Tom Crawford in committing their future to the club.