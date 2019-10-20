Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Killip pleased to get in FA Cup first round draw with another clean sheet against Brackley Town
Ben Killip kept his first clean sheet at Victoria Park as Hartlepool United beat Brackley Town 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.
Ryan Donaldson’s deflected second half strike proved to be the difference though had it not been for several good saves from Killip, the scoreline would have had a very different look about it.
For the second game running, Killip has earned a clean sheet and been named as Pools’ man of the match. Though he’d prefer if his Saturday afternoon’s were a bit quieter.
“I’d rather do nothing,” the England C international smiled.
“The last two games I’ve done well and made quite a few good saves but I’d rather have it where we were well on top and I didn’t have much to do, I’ll just do my job when I’m needed.
“We’re happy to get through, that was the aim. We got through, it’s always difficult against lower league opposition because you’re expected to win and you go into it with a false sense of security or a bit of complacency and I think that showed in the first half.
“Sweens [caretaker manager Antony Sweeney] had a word at half-time and we came out stronger, Ryan scored his goal and it was a good result in the end.”
As one of the stronger National League North outfits, Brackley caused Pools plenty of problems at Victoria Park and were arguably unfortunate not to have at least forced a replay.
But Killip admitted he expected a challenging contest against the Saints.
“I wasn’t surprised by Brackley because this is a big game for them,” Killip added.
“The last qualifying round is when the National League teams come into it and it’s the ones like Hartlepool away, Notts County away that you fancy.
“It’s probably one of their biggest games of the season and they’re a good side who have done well for the last few seasons so it was no surprise.
“It’s good and first clean sheet at home which was nice. It’s good to get them, that’s my job and hopefully that can continue into next week and beyond.”