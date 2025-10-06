The goalkeeper, who kept an impressive seven clean sheets in 13 Pools appearances, returned to parent club Hull last week after sustaining a thigh injury against Carlisle. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has penned a heartfelt message to Pools fans following his return to parent club Hull City.

The 23-year-old signed for Pools on a season-long loan on the eve of the new campaign but had his spell in the North East cut short after sustaining a thigh injury 38 minutes into last week's disappointing defeat to Carlisle. The young goalkeeper's departure represents a big blow to Pools and Cartwright wasted little time in establishing himself as a firm fan favourite at Victoria Park. Following a long and drawn out search for a new first choice goalkeeper that lasted almost the entire summer, Pools secured the signing of Cartwright in the week leading up to the first game of the new season, a long trip to Yeovil.

Despite having only trained with his new teammates twice, Cartwright was thrust straight into the starting XI at Huish Park and produced an assured performance, impressing with his confidence and command of his area while making a number of fine saves to preserve a first clean sheet in the second half. There was much more to come, and Cartwright saved John Akinde's penalty as Pools beat Braintree at Victoria Park in their first home game of the season, with the new goalkeeper earning back-to-back nominations in the National League team of the week. Cartwright went on to keep four successive clean sheets and was only beaten at the end of August when skipper Tom Parkes skewed an attempted clearance into his own net against Southend.

Over the weeks that followed - and despite his side's downturn in form - Cartwright continued to impress, keeping seven clean sheets in 13 matches. However, the young goalkeeper's progress came to a shuddering halt last week when he injured his thigh while clearing a ball up field seven minutes before half time during the trip to Carlisle, with an assessment later confirming he was set to be out for the foreseeable future. It's been a frustrating few years with injuries for Cartwright, who suffered a similar thigh problem that cut short a loan spell at Peterborough during the 2022/23 campaign.

Having worked his way back to full fitness, Cartwright enjoyed an impressive stint at Grimsby in the 2023/24 season, making 32 appearances and winning the Mariners' player of the year award. At the time, he must have expected a move up the pyramid was imminent, only to miss all of last season after sustaining a serious injury that kept him out for the best part of eight months. Now, the promising young stopper looks set for another considerable spell on the sidelines and as such has returned to parent club Hull while he recovers.

In his place, Pools swooped to sign George Evans on loan from Millwall. Like Cartwright, the 20-year-old was thrust straight into the side after arriving at Victoria Park and produced an impressive performance on his debut, making a string of fine saves as his new team fell to defeat at home to York. While Pools fans will certainly be hoping they've managed to unearth another gem in Evans, there's little doubt that the loss of Cartwright, who took to Instagram to thank Poolies for their support following his untimely departure, will be keenly felt.

"I've absolutely loved my time at this football club," he wrote.

"Thank you to the players, staff and fans. The support I've received has been gratefully appreciated. Football can be hard sometimes but that's life."