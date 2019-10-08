Hartlepool United goalkeeper reveals the 'best save he's ever made' and why his initial pick wouldn't go down well with fans
A goalkeeper’s game is all about the saves they make and Ben Killip feels he’s got a new contender for the best stop of his career.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 11:56 am
Despite an up and down start, the Pools goalkeeper has made several strong stops for the club so far with the best of which coming just over a week ago at the Silverlake Stadium.
When asked what the best save he’s ever made was in the matchday programme, Killip responded: “I will go for last Saturday’s penalty save at Eastleigh – that’s still fresh in the memory.
“I was quite pleased with that because I had to get across a long way to stop it. I was initially going to say the penalty save for Braintree against Pools last season but that wouldn’t go down well, would it?”
Considering that save was to deny the recently departed Liam Noble, perhaps it would!