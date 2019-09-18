Hartlepool United handed Fraser Kerr injury boost as scans reveal no fracture
Fraser Kerr’s scan results revealed no obvious fracture to his foot following an injury sustained during the 3-1 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.
Manager Craig Hignett felt Kerr would be out for ‘a couple of weeks minimum’ with initial scans coming back clear.
“The initial scan has told us there is no obvious fracture,” confirmed performance therapist Callum Davidson via the club website.
“Fraser has been responding well to treatment so we will continue to monitor him closely over the next 10 to 14 days and during that period we will decide whether a further scan is necessary. However, the hope is that will continue to see him making good progress.”
While this comes as good news, Poolies would be forgiven for being cynical given Luke Molyneux’s situation following a supposedly positive scan that revealed ‘no fracture’. The winger looks set to be sidelined for around four months in total following various complications.