Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has challenged his side to be more consistent out of possession.

Pools reverted back to a 3-5-2 formation for Saturday's trip to play-off chasing Eastleigh and made life difficult for the Hampshire side, particularly in the opening half an hour or so. The midfield of Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley, starting together for the first time, looked more robust and mobile than it has done in recent weeks while Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe worked hard to close down Eastleigh's three defenders. Under former Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis, the Spitfires like to try and get the ball down and build from the back but Pools made things tough for the hosts with some determined pressing.

However, as so often this season, Pools sat off after going ahead thanks to Reyes Cleary's spectacular strike and were punished when Tyrese Shade capitalised on a succession of mistakes to draw the home side level. Both teams had chances to win the game in the second half, with Pools hitting the woodwork twice while Eastleigh's Ben Close cannoned an effort off the bar late on. While it was a much-improved performance from Limbrick's side, there was still some frustration at their failure to make the most of taking the lead in Hampshire.

Having often been criticised for being too passive out of possession last season, Darren Sarll promised a high pressing approach after replacing Kevin Phillips in April. However, despite signing the likes of Adam Campbell, Jack Hunter, Luke Charman and Nathan Sheron, all lauded for their work without the ball, Pools have never really got going as a pressing outfit this season. Under Sarll, Pools were deep and disorganised, Lennie Lawrence favoured a low block while Limbrick still looks as though he's figuring out how he'd like his side to play. There are times when the Australian sends his side out on the front foot, but there are others when Pools seem content to sit off. It's still unclear whether Limbrick feels he has the players at his disposal to be more proactive and purposeful out of possession.

Pools produced a much-improved performance during Saturday's 1-1 draw with play-off chasing Eastleigh but head coach Anthony Limbrick has called for more consistency out of possession from his side. Picture by Frank Reid.

There have been some good signs this term. Adam Campbell thrived under Lennie Lawrence, while Pools pressed well in the opening 30 minutes at the weekend. However, there is still a lot of work to do before Pools can be considered an effective unit without the ball and Limbrick has challenged his side to become more consistent with their work out of possession.

"I definitely think we need to be more consistent," he said.

"On Saturday, I thought we did well in the first 35 minutes. We wanted to get the matchups right. I thought our three defenders dominated their two strikers early on in the game, the three against three in midfield did the same, our wing-backs were on top and then at the other end I thought our two strikers were better than their three defenders. That was a big focus coming into the game and one of the reasons we changed the shape to match them. I thought that worked well.

"We did unfortunately switch off a little bit at the back there for Eastleigh's goal which we weren't happy about. We talk about consistency, that's where we need to be more consistent. I thought, all in all, the players gave everything without the ball and really took to their tasks well."