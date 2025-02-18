Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick felt his side "deserved to win" following Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Certainly, there wasn't much to separate the two sides but Pools lacked cutting-edge and were careless at the back while the Robins were composed and clinical.

It was a miserable end to a bitterly disappointing seven days during which a lot of the optimism that surrounded Limbrick's appointment has evaporated. During his first game in charge, the charismatic, energetic and ambitious Australian masterminded an impressive win over in-form Sutton, with Pools fans hoping their side would use a subsequent run of three home games in seven days to launch their assault on the play-off places. Fast forward a couple of weeks, and Pools have drawn two and lost one of those trio of home matches to all but end any realistic hopes of sneaking into the top seven. Where there was fleeting optimism, familiar frustrations have started to return as Pools stare down the barrel of another season of stagnation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limbrick's switch to a 3-5-2 formation, which initially drew praise from fans, has been called into question over the last week. On Tuesday, Pools lined up with a back three of Jack Hunter, a midfielder, skipper Luke Waterfall and David Ferguson, a left-back. Billy Sass-Davies, a natural centre-half who has generally performed well when called upon this season, was left on the bench for the fourth game in a row. Reyes Cleary, a winger, lined up at wing-back, albeit he has impressed in the role, while Sam Folarin, another winger, was one of two strikers. The likes of Dan Dodds and Luke Charman have also been deployed out of position since Limbrick took charge.

Anthony Limbrick felt missed chances cost his side again as Pools suffered a first defeat of his tenure at the hands of play-off chasing Altrincham. Picture by Frank Reid.

Of course, there are other issues at play. While the official attendance was 3,302, that seemed like a generous appraisal. Whatever the case, frustrated fans are starting to vote with their feet, while those that are still spending their Saturdays and Tuesday evenings watching their side at the Prestige Group Stadium are either starting to lose heart or have lost hope altogether; the full time whistle in midweek was met with a smattering of boos. The disconnect between the fans, the club and the board is as wide as it has ever been.

On the pitch, things have not been much better, although Pools did show signs of improvement compared to Saturday's distinctly underwhelming draw with relegation-threatened Maidenhead. The hosts had chances and Mani Dieseruvwe struck the post in the first half while substitute Gary Madine had several bites at a David Ferguson cross after the break. There were some positives, especially a mature performance from young midfielder Jamie Miley on just his second Pools start.

However, Altrincham possessed the killer instinct that Pools lacked and went ahead when Regan Linney capitalised on some poor defending from Jack Hunter, who had done well in defence up until that point, to score his 15th goal in 16 games. For all the Robins are renowned for getting the ball down and playing attractive football, it was Elliot Osborne's hopeful punt forward that unlocked the hosts as Linney notched his 19th goal of a prolific campaign in the 87th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From then, Pools didn't really look like getting back into the game and the visitors doubled their lead in added time when two substitutes combined as Kahrel Reddin pulled the ball back for Lucas Weaver to score his first goal for the Robins in the 92nd minute. The home side halved the deficit four minutes later thanks to Nicky Featherstone's first goal of the season but it was too little, too late as a difficult period for Pools continued.

The contrast between the two teams is stark. Altrincham, who were in the Northern Premier League when Phil Parkinson took over in 2017, have risen to the upper echelons of the National League despite lacking the fanbase or Football League history of Pools. For many, Pools are heading in the opposite direction. In 2005, the club were in the League One play-off final. In 2013, they were relegated to League Two. In 2017, they were relegated to the National League and then in 2023, the hard-won promotion under Dave Challinor unravelled as Pools were relegated out of the Football League once again. Long-suffering supporters are longing for success like Altrincham's, whereas not too long ago the sides were in different footballing stratospheres.

Limbrick will certainly hope he can be the man to provide it, although as the last week has shown the club have a lot of work to do. Nonetheless, the Australian wasn't too downbeat following the first defeat of his tenure and suggested his side were unfortunate not to have been on the right side of the result.

"I thought it was another game that we should have won, that we deserved to win and where we created enough chances to win," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We needed to score first, I thought we should have been leading at half time. It's a similar reaction to what I've given in the last few games. You look at the recent results, we're just not quite getting over the line. We're creating the chances, we've had three or four really good chances again today. We just haven't been able to finish them off.

"We got caught out at the end there. We were trying to go for the game, we need wins at the moment. I feel for the players, I must admit. I think they're giving everything, I think they're trying to go for it. We're being attacking, we're being aggressive, but we didn't do well enough and we should have scored first."