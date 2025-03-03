Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick hoping Pools can emulate title-chasing York City's success next season
While there wasn't much to separate Pools and York when the two sides met on Saturday, the contrast between the two teams is striking. Both are former Football League clubs who have fallen on hard times in recent years, with York spending 16 of the last 20 seasons in either the Conference, National League or National League North, while Pools have been stranded in the fifth division for five of the last seven campaigns. Yet with Pools set for another season of mid-table mediocrity, York are six points behind league leaders Barnet with a game in hand and are well-placed to win promotion, either automatically or via the play-offs. While the divide between enigmatic Pools owner Raj Singh and an increasingly frustrated fanbase is as wide as it's ever been, York supporters have a lot of faith in engaged, ambitious albeit outspoken mother-and-son duo Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla. While Pools' summer recruitment has turned out to be mixed, York signed Ollie Pearce, who was the match-winner at the weekend and is the National League's leading scorer with 22 goals, as well as the likes of Joe Felix, one of the division's most versatile and impressive performers, Tyrese Sinclair, who has notched nine goals from out wide this term, and highly rated goalkeeper Harrison Male. As if that wasn't enough, the Minstermen splashed out a rumoured £350,000 - with some estimates suggesting the fee was as high as £420,000 - to sign frontman Josh Stones, who scored twice against Pools for Oldham last season, in January. And while York have been rewarded for keeping faith with manager Adam Hinshelwood despite a difficult start to his tenure, four different men have sat in the Pools dugout since his appointment 12 months ago.
Yet Limbrick, who will be hoping he will be given time to get things right at the Prestige Group Stadium, is confident Pools can look to emulate York's success despite their comparatively limited resources.
"We need to make sure we get the wins in the short term at the moment," he said.
"We need to build for next season as well which I think we're doing with the longer term signings of some of the younger players. We need continuity as well, which we're trying to push for. We want to make sure we finish this period positively and then have a good pre-season. The recruitment has to be right, and then we go again for next season."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.