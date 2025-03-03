Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is hoping his side can emulate title-chasing York City’s success next season.

While there wasn't much to separate Pools and York when the two sides met on Saturday, the contrast between the two teams is striking. Both are former Football League clubs who have fallen on hard times in recent years, with York spending 16 of the last 20 seasons in either the Conference, National League or National League North, while Pools have been stranded in the fifth division for five of the last seven campaigns. Yet with Pools set for another season of mid-table mediocrity, York are six points behind league leaders Barnet with a game in hand and are well-placed to win promotion, either automatically or via the play-offs. While the divide between enigmatic Pools owner Raj Singh and an increasingly frustrated fanbase is as wide as it's ever been, York supporters have a lot of faith in engaged, ambitious albeit outspoken mother-and-son duo Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla. While Pools' summer recruitment has turned out to be mixed, York signed Ollie Pearce, who was the match-winner at the weekend and is the National League's leading scorer with 22 goals, as well as the likes of Joe Felix, one of the division's most versatile and impressive performers, Tyrese Sinclair, who has notched nine goals from out wide this term, and highly rated goalkeeper Harrison Male. As if that wasn't enough, the Minstermen splashed out a rumoured £350,000 - with some estimates suggesting the fee was as high as £420,000 - to sign frontman Josh Stones, who scored twice against Pools for Oldham last season, in January. And while York have been rewarded for keeping faith with manager Adam Hinshelwood despite a difficult start to his tenure, four different men have sat in the Pools dugout since his appointment 12 months ago.