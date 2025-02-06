Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is not concerned by the high turnover of managers at the Prestige Group Stadium in the last decade.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian is the club's 16th permanent appointment in the last 10 years, and the fourth man to take charge of Pools in the last 12 months.

While Pools is a club full of potential, with a passionate and dedicated fanbase and a proud history of playing in the Football League, it is not renowned for its managerial job security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots of coaches have tried to help Pools rediscover the form that saw them reach the League One play-off final in 2005, most have failed. Pools have managed just three top half finishes in the last 17 seasons and two of these were rather uninspiring 12th placed efforts. Of the last 16 managers, 10 have lasted fewer than 40 games in the dugout while 13 have failed to complete a full year in the job. Only Dave Challinor, who led Pools to promotion back to the Football League in 2021, can be considered an unqualified success since Ronnie Moore, architect of the famous 'great escape', left in February 2016.

Anthony Limbrick is the 16th man to have taken charge of Pools on a permanent basis in the last decade. Just three of the past 15 have managed more than 12 months in the job. Picture by Frank Reid.

Managers with bigger reputations and more formidable records than Limbrick have tried and failed to help Pools achieve their potential and so the new man in the hotseat will be under no illusions as to the size of the task awaiting him. Yet, he has made a positive start to life in the North East, impressing during his three months as Lawrence's number two and forming a strong bond with the supporters.

In the short-term, Limbrick will be hoping to re-energise his new side's faltering play-off push. Pools are winless in their last four games but remain just three points outside the play-off places even if most of their rivals have at least one game in hand while Rochdale, the current occupants of the coveted seventh spot, have four.

Whatever happens this season, there are signs that Pools are beginning to plan for the future. Limbrick, who is contracted beyond the end of this season, has welcomed Sam Folarin, 24, Jamie Miley, 21, and Jack Robinson, 23, to his squad in recent weeks as Pools look to reduce the average age of their side. The summer represents a chance for Limbrick to recruit his own players and implement his ideas, although for now his main concern will be getting there. While the manager's job at Pools might not appeal to someone looking for guaranteed job security, it does represent a great opportunity for a young coach like Limbrick looking to establish himself in the game. Despite the potential pitfalls, the new man insists he is relishing the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You know what you're coming into when you take on one of these roles at any club," he said.

"We know we are in a results-based business, that's important. I know how much expectation there is at this club, what the fans want and how big the club is for this level. That's what excites me, I want to be under pressure to deliver and to try and get this club to where they want to be. Right now, the focus is on keeping the play-off push going, we need to get back on track having not won in four games. That's the short-term goal and it would be wrong of me if I was thinking too much about the future at this stage. That was what attracted me here, the club want to win, they want to do well and they want to progress. It's a huge club, it's a Football League club. I have no issue with the pressure that comes with that."