Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is relishing the prospect of testing himself against Eastleigh manager Kelvin Davis this weekend.

The Australian knows the Spitfires boss from their time together at Southampton. Limbrick worked in the academy at St Mary's while Davis made more than 300 appearances in goal for the Saints, captaining the club and helping them win successive promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Both men have since gone into management, with Limbrick taking over at Pools last month while Davis was appointed Eastleigh boss in February 2024. Davis helped steer the Spitfires clear of the National League relegation zone last season and has led the Hampshire side to eighth place this term. Eastleigh, who were tipped by many to struggle in the summer, won all of their first four matches this season, endured a run of 10 games without a victory between September and November but have rallied lately, winning four of their last six. Although the Spitfires, who are four points outside the top seven, look to have only a slight chance of sneaking into the play-offs, it's testament to the achievement of Davis that they are even in the conversation.

Pools, on the other hand, are running the risk of getting dragged into a relegation dogfight. Since their statement victory over promotion-chasing Oldham on New Year's Day, Pools have managed just one win in their last 11 games, a miserable run that's seen them slide to within nine points - in other words, uncomfortably close - to the bottom four. While Limbrick's side should have more than enough to retain their National League status, four successive defeats has seen the pressure start to mount on the former Woking boss. Limbrick will need some positive results between now and the end of the season if he's to convince both the board and sceptical supporters that he's the right man to lead the team in the long term. The 41-year-old, who insists he is fully focused on Saturday's game despite growing fears Pools could yet face a fight for survival this term, admits he's looking forward to pitting his wits against the Eastleigh boss this weekend.

"I do know him," he said.

"He was there as a player when they were in League One, which is when I first joined Southampton. He moved into a coaching or an advisory role, so I know him loosely. I think he's a really, really good guy. He's clearly an experienced player. He's got (Danny) Butterfield there as well, who was a right-back at Southampton and is a very good coach.

"I think they've done well. They've been up, they've been down and now they’re pushing for the play-offs. I think they've made a couple of small little tactical changes which will be interesting."