Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he was not surprised by the timing of veteran manager Lennie Lawrence's decision to step down in his favour.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence, who had been in charge of Pools since replacing outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October, announced his decision to step aside in favour of Limbrick earlier in the week. While most fans were expecting Limbrick, who has managerial experience with the likes of Woking, Welsh side The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62, to replace Lawrence at some stage, the timing of the decision came as something of a shock. With 17 games to go, Pools are still just three points outside the National League play-off places, albeit their momentum has started to falter in recent weeks. For some, the next three months will be seen as a chance for Limbrick to prove he is the right man to lead the team in the long-term while for others the change has been made now in a bid to help Pools re-energise their promotion push.

The 41-year-old takes charge of a club full of potential but will also inherit a number of challenges. Having produced perhaps their best performance of the campaign on New Year's Day to beat Oldham, Pools have failed to win in four games since then, scoring just three times. While the play-offs remain just about within reach, Pools will face stiff competition from a host of teams, most of whom have at least one game in hand; Altrincham have two while Rochdale, the current occupants of the coveted seventh spot, have four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limbrick will be eager to get some of his ideas across while also keeping in mind the footballing reality. The Australian-born boss has a reputation for favouring fast, free-flowing and fluid football but inherits a squad assembled largely by Darren Sarll, whose main concerns were robustness, reliability and physicality. Limbrick will have to balance his desire to put his own stamp on the team with the need to challenge for the play-offs - indeed, his future at the club could well depend on how close Pools get to the top seven this term. While he does have something of a head start having been at the club since November, Limbrick will have limited time to get his ideas across on the training ground as Pools cope with the relentless National League schedule that will see them play five games in the next 15 days.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has taken over from Lennie Lawrence after the veteran manager announced his decision to step down earlier in the week. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, despite suddenly being thrust into the spotlight Limbrick insists he wasn't too surprised and is confident he is prepared for the various challenges and increased pressure that comes with being in the Pools hotseat.

"You're never surprised in football," he said.

"Even though I'm still very young in terms of being a manager or head coach, I think you're always ready. Like we said when I first came in, I think in Lennie's programme notes he said that the time would come eventually, or that there could be movement within the staff at some stage. I think I even said that the first time we spoke. The staff have set up to change and move roles, it's very fluid there.

"So it wasn't necessarily a surprise, I'll deliver when called on and try to do the best job I can. It's a job that I know well and I like doing, so I think with the help of everyone around me and the staff, it's made it seem an easy transition so far."