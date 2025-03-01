Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick felt his side were unfortunate not to get something from the game following their narrow 1-0 defeat to title-chasing York City on Saturday.

There were some positive signs for Limbrick's side, who were considerably better than they have been in recent weeks, but it was another dispiriting afternoon for Pools despite an improved performance. Perhaps the fact that a one-goal defeat at home to York, admittedly an impressive side with considerable financial pulling power, didn't feel like the worst result is a sign of how things have gone for Pools this season.

Limbrick made two changes from last weekend's defeat at relegation-threatened Aldershot, with Joe Grey making his first start since New Year's Day after recovering from surgery on a groin problem. He replaced Adam Campbell, who has struggled in recent weeks, while veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone got the nod ahead of former Newcastle man Jamie Miley in the engine room. York made four changes from their hard-fought win over Maidenhead in midweek, with goalkeeper Harrison Male, Alex Hunt, Cameron John and Lewis Richardson all coming into the side. Frontman Josh Stones, who scored twice against Pools for Oldham last season and was signed for a rumoured £350,000 last month, was ruled out through injury.

Pools shaded the first half and hit the woodwork through Luke Charman, while highly rated goalkeeper Harrison Male endured a handful of nervous moments as the hosts pressed for an opener in a lively atmosphere.

However, as so often this season, Pools were the architects of their own downfall and went behind five minutes before the break when Ollie Pearce scored his 22nd goal of the season and his third in two games against Pools. Nicky Featherstone, who had started the game impressively, did well to cut out the marauding Malachi Fagan-Walcott's cross but took too long to clear the ball and had his pocket picked by Pearce, who blasted beyond Adam Smith and into the roof of the net.

Although York looked dangerous in the final third, Pools continued to pose a significant threat of their own and should have drawn level when Mani Dieseruvwe missed a golden chance in the 64th minute. Just four minutes after coming on as a substitute, the frontman latched onto a through ball and looked destined to score after Fagan-Walcott's initial challenge rebounded back into his path, leaving onrushing goalkeeper Harrison Male stranded in no-man's-land. However, leaning back, the 30-year-old fired his effort over the bar as Pools squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to draw level.

The prolific Ollie Pearce produced a similarly remarkable miss moments later when he got his feet into a muddle as he prepared to roll substitute Lenell John-Lewis' cross into an empty net, leaving Pools with a little over 20 minutes to find a leveller.

The hosts huffed and puffed and fashioned a few half-chances, with Nathan Sheron drilling a strike over the bar while Adam Campbell failed to find the target in a crowded penalty area in added time. There was no disgrace in defeat to one of the division's best sides, but a miserable run that has seen Pools pick up just two points from the last 15 available, including three defeats in a row, must be a cause for considerable concern for Limbrick. Pools have now failed to score in nine different games at home this season.

Pools fans can only look on enviously at their rivals along the A19. York, who have spent 16 of the last 20 seasons languishing outside the Football League, have one of the division's biggest budgets, an engaged albeit outspoken mother-and-son ownership duo in Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla, the National League's leading scorer and a squad that looks to be capable of competing at a higher level.

While the Minstermen are heading in the right direction at long last, there are serious concerns that Pools are set for a prolonged period in the footballing doldrums. The charismatic, energetic and ambitious Limbrick, the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade, has a big job on his hands if he's to help his side return to their former glories against the odds. The Australian will need time and backing, neither of which are guaranteed, especially if he does not secure some positive results between now and the end of the campaign.

"I think there were plenty of positives in the performance," he said.

"I thought we competed, I thought we had enough chances in the game. So did they as well, they're obviously a good team.

"We were disappointed with the manner of the goal that we conceded. I thought we had some half-chances before that - probably more than half-chances really, we had one where the keeper saved off Charman onto the post, we had a header that could have been a handball. We worked their keeper a couple of times.

"I thought the game was quite tight. They're a good side, clearly. They're going for the title, the resources that they have and the players that they've got, they're clearly good players. They were missing Stones today, that was probably a big loss for them. They're a good team and I think we went toe-to-toe with them, I thought it was harsh on us not to get something from the game."