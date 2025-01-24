Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is hoping influential attacker Adam Campbell might be back in contention ahead of this weekend's visit of Woking.

The 30-year-old was just beginning to hit his stride when he was ruled out due to a groin injury last month. Campbell, who has played much of his best football in a Pools shirt since veteran Lennie Lawrence replaced outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October, has missed the last three games.

Having arrived in the summer as something of a marquee signing, Campbell endured what he described as the most frustrating period of his career in the opening months of the campaign.

After helping Crawley win an unlikely promotion to League One, scoring seven goals in 42 games and starting in the play-off final at Wembley, Campbell agreed to drop down two divisions to return to the North East.

The 30-year-old has missed the last three games after limping off in the first half of December's win over Yeovil. Picture by Frank Reid.

While fans were expecting big things from the versatile attacker, he struggled to adapt to Sarll's direct way of playing and found himself either forced out to the left flank, where he never looked particularly comfortable, or on the bench.

However, after scoring the equaliser in Lennie Lawrence's first game in charge at Maidenhead, Campbell enjoyed a run of nine league starts in a row and established himself as an integral part of the side, impressing with his hard work out of possession and growing influence with the ball at his feet.

He was forced off 26 minutes into December's win over Yeovil but could be set for a timely return this weekend when Pools host Woking, who are unbeaten in their last six matches under new boss Neal Ardley.

Following injuries to Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini last week, Pools looked a little light in attacking areas and so Campbell's comeback would be a major boost.

Limbrick, who spent the 2017/18 season in charge of Woking, is hoping that the forward will be back in contention this weekend.

"Grey, Campbell and Mancini are three very, very good players," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"It's been difficult for us. We're currently working on players, we're in negotiations and talks at the moment. The club are working really hard to try and do that.

"Adam Campbell, we hope, could be in and around it for this weekend. That's great news for us."