Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is hoping to have either Luke Waterfall or Billy Sass-Davies back in contention for Monday's visit of promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Pools, who shipped five last time out against play-off hopefuls Rochdale, have been suffering with a shortage of centre-halves since the Easter weekend, when Waterfall, Sass-Davies and Tom Parkes all sustained injuries. Parkes, who has been by some distance his side's best defender this season, was forced off following a tussle with former Pools frontman Mike Fondop against Oldham on Good Friday. Waterfall, who has endured a difficult season after being appointed captain in the summer, replaced Parkes at Boundary Park but was ruled out of Easter Monday's win over rivals Gateshead after picking up a knock in training on the Sunday before. Sass-Davies, who has impressed since being restored to the side at the beginning of March, started against Gateshead but trudged off after 39 minutes following what looked like a blow to his ankle.

With Manny Onariase out on loan at Maidenhead and Campbell Darcy still waiting on his first senior Pools start, Limbrick has had to explore alternative defensive options over the last fortnight. Teenager Louis Stephenson, an energetic right-back by trade, has started the last two games on the right of a central-defensive three; although he was excellent in the win over Gateshead, he struggled against Rochdale and was replaced at half time. David Ferguson has done well on the left of the trio, while Jack Hunter filled in with aplomb against Gateshead and replaced Stephenson at half time in Greater Manchester.

While Parkes, a strong contender for player of the season, returned last weekend, both Sass-Davies and Waterfall remained sidelined and Pools will surely hope to field a more familiar back line following their mauling at Rochdale. Although Pools could well still face a nervous wait on the fitness of the two towering defenders, Limbrick is optimistic about the chances of having at least one of Sass-Davies or Waterfall back in contention in time for Monday's final game of the season against Forest Green.

Limbrick was forced to field a makeshift back line against Rochdale last weekend following injuries to Billy Sass-Davies and Luke Waterfall. Picture by Frank Reid.

"We're expecting to have probably one more, as well as Parksey who obviously played the full game against Rochdale," he said.

"There should be one more available - we're not sure which one that will be yet if I'm honest. We hope one if not two will be available.

"I think there have been some good performances in that back three. Against Gateshead we had 60 minutes with no centre-backs and I thought all three of them did very, very well in that game. Jack Hunter was very unfortunate not to start against Rochdale, he came on at half time and did well. He's obviously pushing for a start. Louis Stephenson came off at half time on Saturday but had a really good game against Gateshead too. David Ferguson has done really, really well.

"There are going to be a few tough decisions to make in that area on Monday."