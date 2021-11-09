Hartlepool United in the Papa John's Trophy: Round two draw details, TV information and when ties will be played

Luke Molyneux of Hartlepool United.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the draw for the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy:

When will the draw take place?

The draw for round two of the Papa John’s Trophy will take place Saturday 13 November.

Where can I watch the draw?

The draw for round two of the Papa John’s Trophy will take place live on Sky Sports Football.

League Two takes centre stage on Sky Sports at Saturday lunchtime as second-placed Port Vale face Bradford City in the 12pm kick-off, with the Papa John’s Trophy draw taking place at full-time.

Who will draw the teams?

The draw will be hosted by David Prutton and conducted by former Newport County manager Michael Flynn, alongside Chris Birchall, who gained promotion with Port Vale in 2013.

How does the draw work?

Round two remains split regionally into a northern and southern section with group winners drawn at home against a runner-up from another group.

In the northern section, Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers are already through to round two after topping their respective groups with a maximum of nine points.

In the southern section, Aston Villa U21 will be in the hat for the next round alongside MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient who have also qualified for the next stage of the competition.

The final group matches take place between the 19th and 10th of November with two clubs progressing to the last 32 from each group.

When will round two ties be played?

Round two ties will be played week commencing 29 November.

