Hartlepool United continue to struggle with a number of injuries as they head into the final quarter of the season.

New manager John Askey was slightly hindered with his team selection during his first game in charge against Walsall with the likes of Jamie Sterry and Dan Dodds both unavailable, as well as star striker Josh Umerah.

Hartlepool have been on the wrong side of injuries throughout the season with several players struggling – including a number of long-term absentees.

But how long will Askey continue to be without some of his players?

With the relegation run in now looming, the new Pools boss will be keen to get people out of the treatment room and back onto the field to give his side the best opportunity of beating the drop this season.

Here, at The Mail, we look at those players currently missing for Hartlepool and when they could, potentially, return to the squad.

1 . Jamie Sterry Sterry has been missing for the last three games through suspension but manager John Askey has suggested the 27-year-old is also dealing with an unspecified injury which sees him as a doubt for an immediate return as things stand. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2 . Dan Dodds Dodds has made a big impact since arriving in January before picking up a groin injury in training ahead of the defeat to Newport County. After initial fears over the severity of the injury, Dodds is expected to miss 'a couple of weeks.' (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi Photo Sales

3 . Peter Hartley Hartley was forced off in the draw with Walsall with a suspected concussion with manager John Askey confirming the defender had not trained ahead of the trip to Tranmere Rovers. Should that be the case, Hartley is likely to be missing for the next week or two under protocol. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4 . Alex Lacey Lacey has been out of action since early November after picking up a shoulder injury in the FA Cup tie with Solihull Moors. The defender was delayed in having surgery on the injury and could end up missing the majority of the season. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales