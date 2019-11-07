Hartlepool United's Gime Toure in action with Yeovil Town's Remeao Hutton during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Yeovil Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 5th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Antony Sweeney will unexpectedly remain in caretaker charge for the game and will have the same players to choose from as he did during Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Solihull Moors at Victoria Park.

Myles Anderson hasn’t been part of the matchday squad since picking up a concussion back in August, but is available for selection.

Molyneux (foot) and Toure (hand) are the two certain absentees.

“At this moment in time, there is only Luke Molyneux and Gime Toure that are unavailable,” Sweeney said.

“Luke is back on the grass based rehab stuff so he’ll be available in the next couple of weeks for a return to full training and in the squads.

“Gime is still in the early stages after the operation on his hand. The cast has came off but he's still cautious of it because it’s one of those where if he does fall on it then it can do permanent damage as well so we’ve got to take that into consideration as well.

“Hopefully over the next few days or maybe a week, two weeks he'll be back in contention.