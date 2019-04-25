Hartlepool United injury update as Carl Magnay's future hangs in the balance

Hartlepool United club captain Carl Magnay could have played his last game for the club.

The defender's contract at Pools ends this summer, with no mention of a new one from manager Craig Hignett.

And the club's official website has confirmed Magnay may not be risked against Salford City this weekend, despite almost completing his recovery from a knee injury.

Magnay is one of a host of Pools players who are out of contract this summer, with key first team players Scott Loach, Ryan Donaldson and Liam Noble's futures all uncertain.

One player who could return to the first-team fold, though, is Josh Hawkes, having shown no ill-effects after a return off the bench at Holker Street on Monday.

Aaron Cunningham and Luke Williams both remain sidelined.

Hignett wants whoever is selected to make a good account of themselves, in contrast to the performance against Barrow.

"I don’t think we reached the standards we set ourselves at all, whether that was attitude, the end of season, I don’t know," he said.

"But we made it clear afterwards that it won’t be tolerated and we need a reaction.

"It is a big game on Saturday for us - Salford have got everything to play for but we want to give a good account of ourselves and finish the season properly."

Professionalism is key for Hignett, especially in front of a home crowd.

He continued: "Everyone will say they are professional footballers who should be professional.

"And I think we have got some really good professionals but we’ve also got some lads who will switch off, who need a bit of something on a game to perform and whether its right or wrong it happens.

"As a manager I have got to see the people who can and see the people who’ve gone on holiday already and decide who’s best to play.”

Hignett has reiterated the idea that Monday's Barrow 'no show' will not determine his thoughts when deciding the make up of his Hartlepool squad for next year.

When asked, he said: "No, I’ve been clear about the job from day one and we’re clear about what we need as a club.

"I’ve also said it before it’s going to be a slow process because we haven’t got the finances to change everything at once.

"I’m going to have to do it slowly but it hasn’t changed what I think, I know where we are short and I know what we need.

"The job is now trying to get the players In that I want for next season and trying to move us forward.”