The interim Pools boss, who is among the favourites to be given the job on a permanent basis, admitted Saturday's thrilling 3-3 draw with strugglers Sutton "feels like a loss" following Edon Pruti's 95th minute equaliser. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools were minutes away from a first win in six matches, only for Edon Pruti to come back and haunt his old side by powering home a 95th minute header to salvage a point for the relegation-threatened Us. The defender, who made 23 appearances during a challenging stint at Victoria Park, was allowed too much space to attack a ball in from the right and rescue a point for Sutton following a topsy turvy encounter in South London.

It was a heartbreaking end to an encouraging afternoon for Pools, who showed some of the fight and spirit that has been sorely lacking in recent weeks to twice come from behind at Gander Green Lane. Having been so poor during Tuesday night's humbling FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeat at the hands of Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Gainsborough Trinity, Pools made five changes for the trip to South London to take on a Sutton side who have won just one league game all season but have shown signs of improvement under new manager Chris Agutter. While there wasn't a whole host of quality on show, Pools battled hard and demonstrated commendable character to stay in the game following Featherstone's comments in the week, suggesting his side were a "fragile group". Having gone behind through Lewis Simper's first-time finish in the 18th minute, Pools drew level seven minutes into the second half when Luke Charman scored for the second game in succession. The hosts restored their lead on the hour when Brandon Njoku capitalised on an error by Nathan Ferguson but Pools hit back again six minutes later when Vadaine Oliver lofted the ball over the onrushing David Aziaya to score for the third time in four league games. Pools thought they'd won the match six minutes from time when Jermaine Francis produced a moment of magic to flick the ball beyond Aziaya following substitute Matty Daly's cross, only for Pruti to head home an equaliser in the fifth minute of added time.

While a point against a Sutton side who dropped to second from bottom in the National League table will do little to assuage some of the pressure piling on out of sorts Pools, Saturday's game was at least a reminder that this group of players, poor as they might have been in recent weeks, are still willing to fight for the shirt. Having produced such a toothless performance on Tuesday night, fans were beginning to call into question the character of the squad ahead of the weekend's long trip to South London. While Pools, who have now won just one of their last 13 matches, still have a lot of questions left to answer, their response to going behind on two separate occasions left Featherstone full of pride for his side's performance even after Pruti's agonising late leveller.

"The lads will feel like they've lost the game in there after that," he told The Red Radio.

"Having been so close to getting back to winning ways, it's a tough one to take. It feels like a loss in there, but I'm really proud of that second half performance from them.

"I talked all week about us struggling to deal with setbacks. Twice we've come from behind and then we've got ourselves in front, but then you go the other side and there's that little bit of craziness going on still in the last few minutes to not be able to see out the game. People weren't quite in the right positions, so we just need to make sure we make good decisions when the moment's a bit chaotic."