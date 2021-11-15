Pools travel to face Wycombe Wanderers in the first round replay following a 2-2 draw at home last weekend.

After that, the side’s next League Two match sees them welcome leaders Forest Green Rovers to The Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool’s last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Newport County on Friday was their first home defeat in the league all season.

Manager Anthony Sweeney during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Newport County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Friday 12th November 2021. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

And as the club continues its search for a new manager, caretaker boss Antony Sweeney is hoping to move on from the loss and start building the momentum back up as the side enters an important week.

"They are massive games,” Sweeney told The Mail.

“Even taking out the opposition and where they are in their leagues, for a new manager coming in, it can only benefit that person and the club as a whole if we are able to keep the momentum going, get through in the FA Cup and remain in a good position in the table.

"The cup competitions are a plus but the league is the main priority. For me, we have to be level headed about it.

"We’re in a good position but our ultimate goal hasn’t changed. As soon as we box those objectives off is when those targets might change.

"Our home form has been good and will continue to be important for us in remaining an EFL club.”

