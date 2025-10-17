Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone hailed Jermaine Francis' "unbelievable attitude" after the winger returned from international duty two days earlier than expected following the sacking of Simon Grayson.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old had not been due back in the North East until Thursday after featuring in Grenada's wins over the British Virgin Islands and Cuba in the Caribbean but was a surprise inclusion in the squad for Tuesday night's FA Cup replay against Gainsborough Trinity, which Pools lost 3-1, and featured from the bench in the second half. Having heard the news of Grayson's departure, Featherstone revealed that the popular winger, who has scored twice in 14 Pools appearances since completing a summer switch from Barnet, raced back to the North East in a bid to help rally his side as they looked to book their place in the first round proper of the FA Cup. While his efforts were ultimately in vain, it was nonetheless a remarkable effort from Francis, who arrived back in the UK on Monday and played almost all of the second half on Tuesday night.

Despite a difficult start to the season as a whole, Francis has proved a hugely popular figure at Victoria Park since signing for Pools in July. Having found opportunities hard to come by at Barnet, making just five substitute appearances as the Bees were crowned National League champions last term, Francis spent most of last season on loan at Braintree, scoring eight times in 30 games and finding the net against Pools in February. Since arriving at Victoria Park, Francis has been one of the few bright sparks in an attacking sense, opening his Pools account with a superb header in August's win over Woking and scoring his second goal in last month's defeat to rivals Carlisle. Even though things have been tough in recent weeks, Francis has continued to endear himself to Pools fans, taking to social media to apologise to the Poolie faithful following a recent run of poor results. In a post on X, he wrote that supporters "deserve more" and vowed to bounce back as Pools look to end a run of just one win in their last 12 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He wasn't meant to be back until Thursday," Featherstone told The Red Radio.

The popular winger, who has scored twice in 14 appearances for Pools so far this season, raced home two days earlier than planned in a bid to rally his side following the sudden sacking of manager Simon Grayson last week. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"As soon as he heard the news that there'd been a change in management, he texted me and said that, because of the situation the club's in, he wanted to get back as soon as possible and help us out. From my point of view, unbelievable attitude to jump on the next plane back and put himself out there. I thought it was too much probably to start him, he played a couple of games and had a day travelling the day before the game. For him to show that sort of attitude to want to get back two days early to help the lads is a massive boost.

"It's not just Jermaine that's a great person in that dressing room, they're all desperate to do well. They're a little bit vulnerable at the minute, a little bit fragile, which is understandable. In terms of work rate and a real desire to get this club back on track, there's plenty of it in that dressing room."