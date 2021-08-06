Hartlepool United land ex-Derby County and Newcastle United goalkeeper Jono Mitchell

Hartlepool-born Mitchell – who spent time at Newcastle United as a youth player – arrives on a permanent deal at The Vic having recently left Derby County.

He spent last season on loan at Northampton Town in League One, making 42 appearances.

Mitchell, who stands at 6ft 2”, is 26-years-old and has experience at other EFL clubs including a half season loan in 2018-19 at Oxford United in Sky Bet League One, playing 15 times and recording six clean sheets.

Jono Mitchell has signed for Hartlepool United.

The second half of that campaign was also spent in League One with Shrewsbury Town. Mitchell made nine appearances for the Shrews and kept four clean sheets, leading to a total of 10 clean sheets in 24 League One appearances that season.

Mitchell, who will wear the number 35 shirt, has also featured for Luton Town and Macclesfield on loan.

Mitchell will now compete with Ben Killip for the No1 shirt at The Vic and he could be involved in the opening day clash with Crawley Town at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon.

He is the second signing to be completed in the last 24-hours ahead of the new season.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor.

Pools have also confirmed the loan signing of Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Matty Daly.

Daly – who has made 10 appearances and scored one goal for Huddersfield - has also been impressing on the international stage and was a key figure for England as the Young Lions were beaten in the U17 European Championship semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Pools have announced a new partnership with Longbranch Homes who have become the stand sponsor for the Cyril Knowles Stand.

Longbranch Homes are currently developing “North Sands”, the once derelict former Steetley & Britmag site on the Headland into a residential development.

Rob Collier, managing director of Collier Estates and Ellie Heywood, senior sales negotiator, met Dave Challinor at Victoria Park.

Collier Estates are the sales agent for Longbranch Homes North Sands development.

He said: “It was exciting to see the match in Bristol which made us very proud to be part of the team.

"The developers of Longbranch Homes have long seen the potential of Hartlepool and we look forward to further co-operation with the club, the town and the residents in being part of the future of Hartlepool. We would like to thank HUFC for this opportunity.”

Pools chairman Raj Singh added: “I am delighted to welcome Longbranch Homes as the new stand sponsors of the Cyril Knowles Stand.

"They are going to be part of our community for years to come and we are really pleased that we can tie down this long-term deal with Longbranch Homes.

"Everyone at the club is excited to work with them ahead of the new season.”

And Pools have also announced a new sponsor for the home shorts, Cornerstone Business Solutions. They will also be providing IT support throughout Victoria Park.

The new away kit will be released next week.

