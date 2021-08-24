Hartlepool United launch new Youth Club Partnership programme to help rebuild community links and youth set-up

The programme has been set up to help Pools re-establish it’s presence in the Hartlepool community and in youth football.

Partnerships have now been set up with Seaton Carew FC, St Francis FC, Pools Youth FC, Greatham FC and FC Hartlepool.

The YCP project is supported by the ‘Hart Of Our club 1908’ supporters group, who helped establish the links with the grassroots clubs. As a result, the clubs will benefit from ticketing initiatives for young fans and ball boy/girl opportunities during first team matches at Victoria Park.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh along with representatives of Seaton Carew FC, St Francis FC, Pools Youth FC, Greatham FC and FC Hartlepool (photo: HUFC)

Youth coaches will also be supported in their development and Pools players will appear at community events to support the selected clubs.

A club statement added: “The YCP will also provide the building blocks of future youth football development programmes.”

Pools no longer have an established academy structure in place with the club’s current youth set-up being a partnership with Hartlepool College. But manager Dave Challinor is keen to build-up Hartlepool’s youth system and believes the latest initiative will help get the ball rolling.

“Developing our youth set up is something I’ve spoke about many times before,” he told the club website. “It’s important we have this initiative to not just help improve grassroots football in the town but also re-build partnerships between the club and these youth sides.

"All these coaches obviously put a lot of time and effort into creating a great set up for young boys and girls and we certainly want to help in any way we can.”

