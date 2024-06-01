Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United captain, coach and caretaker manager Micky Barron feels the Pools midfield needs a complete overhaul this summer.

The departures of Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke were the two headline-grabbers from last month's retained list, published just three days after new manager Darren Sarll's official appointment.

Between them, the pair played 75 games for Pools last season and were regulars in the heart of midfield alongside veteran Nicky Featherstone, who is expected to play a less prominent role next season after signing a "transitional" player-coach deal.

With mercurial Frenchman Anthony Mancini back in his homeland having endured a campaign ravaged by injuries, reducing him to just 14 appearances, and Kieran Wallace having likewise struggled with persistent fitness issues, Pools are in need of a number of new midfielders.

Barron, pictured here after helping Pools win promotion from League Two, feels his former side need two or three new midfielders.

Of the trio who remain at the club, two are injured while one turns 36 in September, and none are obviously suited to the more robust, energetic and intense style that Sarll has promised.

All three still have something to offer of course, particularly Mancini, who has the potential to be one of the National League's best midfielders.

Cooke and Crawford were among nine players to be released by Sarll, with Josh Umerah's exit a disappointment to some. The striker has since signed for National League rivals Dagenham and Redbridge.

Other than that, there were not too many more surprises, with Paul Hartley's ill-fated Scottish recruits, the luckless Alex Lacey and Mikail Ndjoli, who didn't kick a ball for Pools all season, all heading for the exit door.

Joel Dixon and Manny Onariase, both signed last summer on two-year contracts, have been made available for transfer but it remains to be seen if either of the pair will attract interest following difficult first seasons in the North East, particularly for Dixon, who kept just one clean sheet in 26 games.

And Barron, who made almost 400 appearances for Pools and led the side out in the 2005 League One play-off final, feels his former team will need to sign two or three midfielders but thinks that Sarll got most of the big decisions right despite having limited time to make his mind up prior to the publication of the retained list.

"I think the midfield does need an overhaul," he said.

"You've got some players that are still under contract that, if they were out of contract, I think probably would have gone as well.

"I think the midfield was a big contentious point for a lot of people and I think he (Sarll) will need to bring midfielders in.

"I know he's kept Nicky (Featherstone) to probably be that go-to person between the players and the staff, which you understand.

"I can't see him starting the season if I'm being honest.

"They're going to have to bring in two or three midfielders.

"The rest (of the retained list) didn't really surprise me.

"I think there needed to be a number of changes, especially after you haven't had a very good season.

"It's nice to see Fergie (David Ferguson) get signed on, because I think that's an important signing.