Micky Barron in action for a Hartlepool Legends XI.

Barron’s former teammate Antony Sweeney is currently in caretaker charge, a role he previously had at the club on two separate occasions.

When discussing the managerial situation, Barron was quick to dismiss a potential candidate for the role.

“I’ll tell you who I don’t want it to be – Martin Gray is a no from me,” said the former Pools skipper.

“Sweens is in the best situation you can be, he’s won a game and he’s just got to enjoy it.

“The new manager needs the chance to establish an identity at the club and whoever’s in charge needs to fit in with the philosophy the club wants to have.

“It’s a really tough job, one thing you don’t realise when you take over whether it’s caretaker or permanent is just how many people want to ask you questions.

“All of a sudden you’ve got people asking things where you’re thinking you don’t need to ask me that so the pressure comes from within as well.

“Sweens is a great guy and if he does well and wants it then fair play to him and I’ll wish him every success.”

Barron hasn’t returned to management since leaving Pools in 2012 but is itching to get back into the game.

“I wouldn’t rule out a return to management for myself, it’s something a couple of years ago I wouldn’t have thought about,” he revealed.

“But now with a bit more experience and time away, I’m open to returning to that side of things.

“I’m working as a PE teacher in a school and doing some coaching outside of that as well. I’ve got four kids keeping me busy too so it’s good at the minute but you do miss that buzz when you’ve been out of football for a while and especially after days like Sunday with all the lads, you miss it even more.”

*Southend have scrapped plans to appoint Henrik Larsson as their new manager.

The Sky Bet League One club were set to confirm Larsson as Kevin Bond's replacement after agreeing terms with the former Celtic, Manchester United and Sweden striker, but they say he has now accepted a job elsewhere.

Martin said in a statement on Tuesday: "Terms were agreed with all parties and arrangements were confirmed for Henrik, Johan and their agent to fly over this evening with a view to attending at Roots Hall, along with Tommy Johnson, to sign the contracts tomorrow.

"Within the last hour Tommy Johnson advised Henrik, and subsequently me, that he had decided not to join Henrik and Johan having today accepted an alternative offer.

"Henrik, Johan and Tommy - for both my part and Henrik's too - came as a team.

"It was critical to the club that we had an individual, as part of that threesome, who was not only well known to Henrik and Johan, but completely familiar with the English leagues, including all the players from not just League One but the Championship and League Two also.