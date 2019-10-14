The game ended 19-0 to the Pools legends with Tommy Miller netting a hat-trick after missing an earlier penalty as well as Ritchie Humphreys, Ben Clark, Chris Westwood, Barron and his son Charlie all scoring braces. Pools caretaker manager Antony Sweeney also got a single goal along with Mark Tinkler, Eifion Williams, John Brackstone, Ollie Barron and an own goal.

Only three Pools legends didn’t score; Micky Nelson, goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos and mascot H’Angus the Monkey. Most importantly, a lot of money was raised for a good cause.

The legends side had 2,980 combined appearances for the club with Humphreys, Sweeney and Barron leading the way with 543, 444 and 372 matches respectively.

Micky Barron (right) captained a Pools' legend side against a HUST XI on Sunday afternoon (photo: Frank Reid).

And Barron – who fittingly captained the side at Seaton Carew on Sunday afternoon – felt the day brought back some of the best memories of his career.

“It was a great day,” said the 44-year-old.

“You forget how good some of those players we had were and you don’t really think about it at the time but it’s 10-years since I retired so to come back and play with them is fantastic.

“The highlight for me is bringing people together who don’t get together as often as they probably should do.

“It was just nice to see everyone, catch-up and reminisce before getting on the pitch because a lot of us had our best memories playing for the club.

“We used to spend a lot of time together as a group on and off the pitch it was great to still have that same chemistry that we had all those years ago.”

A proud moment for Barron was seeing his two sons, Charlie and Ollie come on to play in the match and get on the score sheet.

“All those lads saw my lads grow-up so it was really nice for my boys to play with them today,” added the former Pools skipper.