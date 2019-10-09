The Hartlepool United line-up that could see them push up the National League table with a victory at Stockport County live on BT Sport
Hartlepool United travel to Stockport County this evening looking to put another string of wins together (7:45pm kick-off).
Pools will be galvanised by their late and much needed 2-1 victory over in-form Yeovil Town at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon as they ended their five game winless run.
Craig Hignett’s side currently sit 15th in the National League table with their game in hand due to take place this evening. Stockport are two points behind in 18th following a run of six defeats and a draw in their last seven outings.
Hartlepool have no new injury worries going into the game as it stands so scroll down and click through the pages to see our chosen line-up...