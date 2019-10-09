Hartlepool United's Gime Toure celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Yeovil Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 5th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The Hartlepool United line-up that could see them push up the National League table with a victory at Stockport County live on BT Sport

Hartlepool United travel to Stockport County this evening looking to put another string of wins together (7:45pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 11:45 am

Pools will be galvanised by their late and much needed 2-1 victory over in-form Yeovil Town at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon as they ended their five game winless run.

Craig Hignett’s side currently sit 15th in the National League table with their game in hand due to take place this evening. Stockport are two points behind in 18th following a run of six defeats and a draw in their last seven outings.

Hartlepool have no new injury worries going into the game as it stands so scroll down and click through the pages to see our chosen line-up...

1. GK - Ben Killip

First/only choice between the sticks.

2. CB - Kenton Richardson

Solid since his return from injury and growing into the left centre-back position more by the game.

3. CB - Michael Raynes

Arguably Saturday's man of the match against Yeovil and started all 16 matches this season. Expected to line-up against the club he started his career this evening.

4. CB - Fraser Kerr

Solid return from injury against Yeovil to help end Pools five game winless run. Should keep his place in the side.

