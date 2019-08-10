Hartlepool United line-up v Maidenhead United – captain Ryan Donaldson returns and Gime Toure back in starting line-up
Gime Toure has returned to the Hartlepool United starting line-up for the visit to Maidenhead United as one of three changes.
Toure is still the only player to find the net for Pools so far this season and comes back into the side in place of Luke James, who has remained in the north east due to the expected birth of his child.
Skipper Ryan Donaldson also comes into the squad for the first time this season as he starts for Jason Kennedy. The 28-year-old has missed all of pre-season and the opening two games of the National League season due to a calf injury.
Romoney Crichlow-Noble isn’t involved due to personal reasons – Mark Kitching comes in for him at left-back.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Pools XI: Killip; Kioso, Kerr, Raynes, Kitching; Mafuta, Featherstone, Noble; Donaldson, Kabamba, Toure
Subs: Cunningham, Kennedy, Holohan, Williams, Muir