Hartlepool native Taylor secured a significant loan switch to the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer under former boss Paul Hartley but struggled to force his way into contention under the Scot making just four appearances, with two of those coming as a substitute. And the promising teenager has continued to struggle under new interim manager Keith Curle having made just one league appearance when coming on as a late substitute in the recent 2-1 win over Grimsby Town.

Taylor’s lack of game time with Hartlepool led to him returning to Wearside this week to feature for the Black Cats’ academy side as they took on rivals Newcastle at St. James’ Park in Premier League 2 Division 2. Taylor featured in midfield as Graeme Murty's side claimed a draw on Tyneside with a dramatic late equaliser scored by goalkeeper Alex Bass after former former Hartlepool loan midfielder, and summer transfer target, Joe White opened the scoring for the young Magpies.

And speaking after the draw Murty declared he had been pleased with Taylor’s returning performance before challenging the 19-year-old to return to Hartlepool and force his way into contention.

Ellis Taylor featured for Sunderland under-21s against Newcastle United under-21s at St. James' Park. Picture by FRANK REID

"There are times in a footballer's life where he is not going to play, not going to be selected," Murty said.

"So what are you going to do about it? You have to force your way into his thinking. It's not a manager's job to select you, it's your job to prove to the manager that he can trust you to do a job.

"Ellis is learning that lesson now and it's a tough lesson to learn, but hard lessons are brilliant because it sets you up for success later on. For him to come and get 90 minutes here, where it's difficult and the pace is intense and he's playing against good technical players in the middle of the pitch, that will only benefit him in the long run."

Ellis Taylor moved on loan to Hartlepool United in the summer. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Taylor remains on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium and is expected to link back up with Curle’s squad ahead of the FA Cup first round tie at National League side Solihull Moors.