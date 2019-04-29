Hartlepool United loanee Nicke Kabamba drops intriguing hint about his future plans amid Pools interest in permanent move

Nicke Kabamba has announced his departure from Havant - boosting hopes he may sign a permanent deal at the Super 6 Stadium.

Kabamba has scored seven goals, including one in the season finale 3-2 win over Salford City on Saturday, during his successful loan spell at Hartlepool United and he has previously expressed a desire to remain at Pools next season.

Those hopes have been boosted after the striker confirmed he won't be returning to Havant.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "Just want to thank everyone at @HWFCOfficial for my time there earlier this season, All the best for next year."

A fan then asked if that meant he wouldn't be returning, to which he replied: "Nah wont be coming back pal."

Pools are keen to sign the striker on a permanent deal.

Speaking exclusively to the Mail earlier this year, Kabamba was asked about his future and the possibility of remaining at Pools next season.

The striker positively replied: “I’ve been having a word with my agent and with Higgy [Craig Hignett]. Hopefully we should be able to get something sorted out.”

Geography and relocation was always going to be the major issue in any permanent switch but those comments raised hopes a deal could be struck.

Kabamba was signed by Lee Bradbury last summer following his release from Fratton Park.

The 26-year-old penned a one-year deal as the Hawks prepared for their maiden season in the National League.