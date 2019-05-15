Hartlepool United made to wait for transfer target as midfielder weighs up next move

Transfer target Tom White is making Craig Hignett sweat as the former Gateshead midfielder weighs up a Hartlepool United move.

White was one of the stand out performers in Heed’s remarkable season in the National League, where they just missed out on a place in the top seven despite a number of off-field issues.

The Tyneside-born midfielder, 21, fits the criteria for the type of player Craig Hignett is keen to recruit this summer.

And the Mail has learned that Pools have tabled an offer for the Heed youth product.

But the player is not short of offers, with a number of other National League clubs also putting deals on the table for the England C international.

The Mail understands White will decide where his future lies next week.

Meanwhile, the club’s retained list is set for release this week.

The club’s staff have been working at a frenetic pace behind the scenes to finalise the club’s squad list and their pre-season fixtures.

It is understood a number of players have already been spoken to and have decided their futures - although, there is expected to be a surprise or two in the final list. One or two of the club’s most experienced professionals will depart, but one or two who were expected to be shown the door, will get another year at the Super 6 Stadium.

As for the club’s friendlies, Hignett has a full programme of games already finalised, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

It is likely Pools will follow a similar template to last summer, where they remained in the North East and limited the amount of matches played to five.