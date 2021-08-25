Hartlepool United make key appointment as ex-Norwich City, Preston North End and Cheltenham chief Stephen Hobin joins as chief operating officer

Hobin has previously held the position of head of commercial for Norwich City, when the club were in the Premier League, while he has also had two stints with Preston North End FC.

More recently he had been at Cheltenham Town FC as head of commercial and operations.

His appointment is a key one as Pools continue to rebuild the off-field structure at the club.

Pools chairman, Raj Singh, said: “There has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes at the club over the last year in terms of getting the right off-field structure in place to really take the club forward and realise its full potential.

"Lee Rust and I have taken our time with the appointment and it’s been a lengthy recruitment process but we are now pleased to appoint Stephen into this key position that will lead all off-field commercial and operational aspects of the club.

"Stephen joins us with some excellent experience from higher up the pyramid that I’m sure he will call upon. He was thrown in at the deep end last week when he started given that we had several staff off sick and to his credit, he coped really well to manage everything off the pitch.

"I would like to welcome him to the club and I hope he has great success with us.”

Hobin said: “I am absolutely honoured to be installed as chief operating officer of this fantastic football club.

"It is a very proud moment for myself and my family to lead the club into its next chapter back in the EFL where we belong.

"I witnessed first-hand last Saturday just what this club means to the supporters, town and the wider community.

"When speaking to the fans, the chairman, the staff and the football manager you quickly realise this is more than just a football club, it’s a way of life, a religion, you don’t choose to be a Poolie, you’re born one.

"I would like to thank the chairman for the opportunity to take us forward, together as one on this journey and I cannot wait to see as many supporters as possible this Saturday when we welcome Carlisle United to Victoria Park for what I am sure will be another electric atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, Pools are still searching for two key staff members after losing assistant manager Joe Parkinson and head physio Ian Gallagher just weeks into the new League Two season.

Dave Challinor’s coaching team has undergone quite the turnaround since securing promotion from the National League back in June.

Firstly, goalkeeping coach Ross Turnbull left to join Chelsea. He has since been replaced by club legend Dimi Konstantopoulos. Then last week, Parkinson left due to personal and health reasons and shortly after Gallagher’s departure was confirmed by the club.

First-team coach Antony Sweeney and strength and conditioning coach Jake Simpson are the only two members of Challinor’s coaching team who remain at the club from last season.

