Michael Nelson takes control of first team duties after Pools boss Lee tested positive for COVID-19.

And there are three changes to the Pools side from Good Friday’s defeat to Port Vale.

Huddersfield Town loanee Nicholas Bilokapic is replaced by the returning Ben Killip while Reagan Ogle comes in for Jamie Sterry who went off injured late in the defeat on Friday.

Mark Shelton drops to the bench as Newcastle United loan midfielder Joe White comes in with Pools naming just five players on the bench this afternoon.

Jake Hull makes back-to-back starts after impressing on his full debut for the club with Gary Liddle continuing to captain the side in place of Nicky Featherstone.

Marcus Carver and Omar Bogle lead the line once again for Pools this afternoon.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Killip, Ogle, Hull, Liddle ©, Byrne, Ferguson, Morris, Crawford, White, Bogle, Carver

Subs: Bilokapic, Smith, Shelton, Fletcher, Molyneux

1. Ben Killip Killip returns to the starting XI after missing Good Friday's game with Port Vale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Regan Ogle Ogle replaces Jamie Sterry who picked up an injury against Port Vale. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Large.jpeg Jake Hull keeps his spot after a solid full debut against Port Vale. MI News & Sport Ltd Photo: MI News & Sport Ltd Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle Liddle captains Pools this afternoon. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales