Hartlepool United face Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hartlepool United make three changes to their starting XI to face Rochdale as Huddersfield Town goalkeeper and former Newcastle United defender miss out

Hartlepool United will be without a full squad and manager Graeme Lee this afternoon as they face Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

By Joe Ramage
Monday, 18th April 2022, 2:05 pm

Michael Nelson takes control of first team duties after Pools boss Lee tested positive for COVID-19.

And there are three changes to the Pools side from Good Friday’s defeat to Port Vale.

Huddersfield Town loanee Nicholas Bilokapic is replaced by the returning Ben Killip while Reagan Ogle comes in for Jamie Sterry who went off injured late in the defeat on Friday.

Mark Shelton drops to the bench as Newcastle United loan midfielder Joe White comes in with Pools naming just five players on the bench this afternoon.

Jake Hull makes back-to-back starts after impressing on his full debut for the club with Gary Liddle continuing to captain the side in place of Nicky Featherstone.

Marcus Carver and Omar Bogle lead the line once again for Pools this afternoon.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Killip, Ogle, Hull, Liddle ©, Byrne, Ferguson, Morris, Crawford, White, Bogle, Carver

Subs: Bilokapic, Smith, Shelton, Fletcher, Molyneux

1. Ben Killip

Killip returns to the starting XI after missing Good Friday's game with Port Vale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Regan Ogle

Ogle replaces Jamie Sterry who picked up an injury against Port Vale. Picture by FRANK REID.

3. Large.jpeg

Jake Hull keeps his spot after a solid full debut against Port Vale. MI News & Sport Ltd

4. Gary Liddle

Liddle captains Pools this afternoon. Picture by FRANK REID.

