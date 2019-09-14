Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett confirms Fraser Kerr injury after defender leaves Dagenham & Redbridge with crutches
Hartlepool United suffered another blow following the disappointing 3-1 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge as defender Fraser Kerr now faces a spell on the sidelines.
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 17:54 pm
The Scottish centre-back was forced off with 15-minutes to go with a suspected ankle injury and left Victoria Road with an ankle walker and crutches.
Kerr hadn’t missed a minute of the 2019-20 season so far for Pools before his withdrawal but now looks set for a period away from playing as he recovers from the injury.
Following the match, Craig Hignett commented: “I think it’s a nasty one but we don’t know at the minute because he’s going to hospital to go for an MRI scan so once we get the results of that back early next week when it settles down, we’ll know what we’re going to do.”
The United manager has options to come in for Kerr with Kenton Richardson back available and Myles Anderson nearing a return.