Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett confirms Liam Noble is 'assessing his options' after being subject to a transfer bid rumoured to be from Morpeth Town
Liam Noble didn’t travel with the Hartlepool United side as they drew 1-1 at Eastleigh on Saturday afternoon.
Goals from Gime Toure and Danny Hollands saw the points shared at the Silverlake Stadium as United’s winless run extended to five National League matches.
Following the game, Pools boss Craig Hignett explained the midfielder’s absence as he commented: “I’ve given Liam the weekend off to consider an offer he’s had.
“Come Monday morning he will have spoken to the people he needs to and be able to give us an answer.
“It will be a permanent transfer if it happens. He’s got an offer and he’ll think about it. I can’t say anything more, it’s up to Liam to do that and I don’t want to disrespect the club by saying who it is.”
Sources close to Pools have suggested that the club in question are Northern Premier Premier Division side Morpeth Town.
Noble was reportedly at Morpeth’s 1-1 draw at home to Stafford Rangers on Saturday afternoon. The midfielder coaches at Newcastle City Juniors alongside Morpeth manager Nicky Gray and Pools skipper Ryan Donaldson.
Noble joined Pools from Notts County last summer and went on to become the club’s top scorer last season with 13. He’s netted three goals in 12 games so far this campaign.
The 28-year-old has reportedly been offered a long-term deal with the Highwaymen and a decision is expected to be made regarding his future on Monday.