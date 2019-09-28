HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND SEPT 7TH Liam Noble of Hartlepool United celebrates with Gus Mafuta after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Woking at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Goals from Gime Toure and Danny Hollands saw the points shared at the Silverlake Stadium as United’s winless run extended to five National League matches.

Following the game, Pools boss Craig Hignett explained the midfielder’s absence as he commented: “I’ve given Liam the weekend off to consider an offer he’s had.

“Come Monday morning he will have spoken to the people he needs to and be able to give us an answer.

“It will be a permanent transfer if it happens. He’s got an offer and he’ll think about it. I can’t say anything more, it’s up to Liam to do that and I don’t want to disrespect the club by saying who it is.”

Sources close to Pools have suggested that the club in question are Northern Premier Premier Division side Morpeth Town.

Noble was reportedly at Morpeth’s 1-1 draw at home to Stafford Rangers on Saturday afternoon. The midfielder coaches at Newcastle City Juniors alongside Morpeth manager Nicky Gray and Pools skipper Ryan Donaldson.

Noble joined Pools from Notts County last summer and went on to become the club’s top scorer last season with 13. He’s netted three goals in 12 games so far this campaign.