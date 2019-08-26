Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett delighted with first home win of the season against Wrexham
Craig Hignett was delighted to see his Hartlepool United side claim their first home win of the season in style with a 4-2 victory over Wrexham.
Braces from Liam Noble and Gime Toure canceled out Akil Wright and Bobby Grant's goals either side of half-time for the visitors.
Following the match, Hignett commented: "I thought we were really good all game and looked comfortable even after going a goal down.
"It was an unfortunate one for us with the deflection, it could have went anywhere but it went in the net which sums up our luck.
"But we showed great character to come back into the game and win it comfortably in the end.
"We didn't keep the ball as well as I wanted to after they went down to 10 but overall it was a really good team performance and I thought we thoroughly deserved the win.
"We had people coming into the side who were chomping at the bit to impress which worked really well for us today.
"Liam Noble knows he's not guaranteed a start and he comes in and was fantastic.
"Aaron Cunningham was outstanding as well, he had a good game against Fylde and was unlucky to come off injured.
"No one doubts his ability but my biggest criticism of him is he needs to finish games and today he did that. He was aggressive and did everything we asked apart from obviously conceding the penalty but that comes with experience. Aaron was different class, as was Peter Kioso coming back."