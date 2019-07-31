Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett discusses his targets in the 2019-20 National League campaign
With the new National League season just days away, Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett discusses his targets for the upcoming campaign.
After two underwhelming seasons in the National League, there’s a distinct expectation for Pools to show significant signs of progression in the fifth tier this season.
A positive summer of recruitment has seen Hignett assemble a large squad both in terms of numbers and stature.
Ending last season well also signalled a brighter future for the club as they seek to return to the Football League after a three season absence.
When asked if his squad was one who he could see getting promoted back to League Two, the United manager responded: “I think there’s potential in the squad, definitely.
“We’ve got some young lads who are only going to get better and we’ve got a good balance with goals all over the team.
“Targets are hard because I’m always going to say I want to get out of the league, whether that’s play-offs or winning the league, that’s our aim and it’s been my aim from day one.
“I know how hard it’s going to be but I’m confident that on our day we can play against any side in this division and beat them, we just have to make sure our day is four out of five rather than two out of five.”
Consistency will be crucial for Pools this season as they look to get things off to a strong start when they welcome Sutton United to the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off).